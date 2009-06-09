BANGALORE: Justice SR Nayak, Chairperson, KSHRC has ordered for an inquiry by the BBMP commissioner and asked that a report be submitted in two weeks time. Meanwhile, the BBMP has also been ordered to pay a compensation of Rs 3 lakh to the parents of Abhishek.

The order says that prima facie, there was a culpable negligence on the part of the BBMP. During rainy season, the BBMP authorities ought to have taken care of such open drains to avoid such tragedies and accidents, it says. The BBMP has also been directed to pay a sum of Rs 3 lakh as compensation to the parents of the eightyear- old Bindhya, who was electrocuted after she accidentally stepped on a live wire at the Visvesvaraya Park in Vijaynagar.

SR Nayak said, in both the cases, one cannot blame the child for either walking carelessly or playing in the park. The mistake lies with the civic amenities and the commissioner of so the BBMP has been ordered to carry an inquiry.

Reacting on the case registered by the BBMP Commissioner, SR Nayak added that the comment by Justice Santhosh Hegde was in good faith and he might not have intended to hurt anybody. “It might have just in the interest of the welfare of the state,” he said.