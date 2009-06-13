BANGALORE: As many as 40 khaki-clad men were proud parents on Friday as their children (20 girls and 20 boys) were rewarded with cash prizes for excelling in SSLC and PUC examinations.

Congratulating the students, City Police Commissioner Shankar Bidari, announced that four students - one girl and one boy each from SSLC and PUC - who top the board examinations will be rewarded with computers of superior configuration.

Talking to Express, Jagadish who has secured 90.6 per cent marks in SSLC said, “Like my father, I also want to get into the police department and serve the society.” His father Shivalingaiah, a constable with the Cubbon Park police station, said, “Both my sons are very good in studies, and such encouragement from senior officers has made us proud.” Bidari said that given the fact that police personnel cannot afford to spare much time with their families, their children excelling in studies is worthy of appreciation.

Bidari also said that a number of crimes involving juveniles were not treated rightly by the police.

From the constable level to the highest officer, everybody in the department should know about sections in the penal code that apply to juvenile offenders.

He also promised that all steps would be taken to maintain law and order in the city, including increasing connectivity in all police stations, besides setting up a round-the-clock technical cell in each of the police stations.