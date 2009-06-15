HYDERABAD: Six new confirmed cases of swine flu were reported across the country on Sunday, taking the number of those infected with the (A)H1N1 virus to 23. Three cases of swine flu were confirmed in Hyderabad. Bangalore saw two cases, the first in Karnataka. One case was reported from Jalandhar.

The number of positive cases in Andhra Pradesh now stands at 12. Two sisters, aged eight and four, who arrived from the US on June 12, tested positive for the virus. The third person, who tested positive, is the grandmother of a 20-month-old boy who came here on June 9 on an Air India flight from the US. The infant has already tested positive for swine flu.

In Bangalore, a 29-year-old woman and her three-year-old child, who were quarantined at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases on June 11 midnight after they arrived from New Jersey, have tested positive for swine flu.

In Jalandhar, a school student tested positive for swine flu. He was in a 30-member group of students that returned from the US on Saturday after an educational tour.