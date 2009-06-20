TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE? And it actually is. Many builders in Bangalore have cheated investors and buyers

BANGALORE: Recently, a few gullible customers gathered at the Press Club alleging that there were cheated by Orange Properties. They claimed that they were taken for a ride by the attractive hoardings and advertisements published in national dailies a few months ago.

According to them, there was no dearth of sales executives of that land developer to collect money from them but the promised sites never turned up.

It may not be an exaggeration to say that their allegation is not an isolated case in Bangalore.

These victims of a real-estate bust were at least able to come together to expose a racket of that land developer.

But how many among us can actually raise our voice against greedy land developers? It was not long ago that a land developer-cum-hero Yogeshwar faced similar problems. It may be recalled that Yogeshwar launched the Megacity project more than a decade ago. Ishwarya Rai was the chief guest at a function organised at the Bangalore Palace. Impressed by the show of the Megacity project, many people paid the company promoted by Yogeshwar. Many of them neither got housing sites nor their money from him. It will be a herculean task for a middle-class retired person to get back his/her money from the land developer. “It is impossible to fight against him.

He was elected as MLA from Channapatna.

They keep on telling me that I will get the site whenever I visited their office. I cannot visit their office any more. I am leaving it to the God,’’ says P G Srinivasamurthy (name changed), one of the victims.

There are many people who have been repenting their decision of buying sites at places such as Krishnarajapuram, Devasandra, Ramamurthynagar, Kaggadasapura, A Narayanapura. These areas were under the jurisdictions of KR Puram and Mahadevarapura CMCs. There were occasions where a realtor and land-lord joined hands and sold one site to more than three to four buyers with active support from corrupt officials at the respective subregistrar offices. A few of the realtors have joined political parties and even got elected as councillors.

After becoming elected representatives, these realtors get full support from the local police stations.

“I purchased the site a few years ago. One of the realtors of B Narayanapura had even collected 2 per cent of the site cost as commission for introducing me to the land-owner. Now, both of them have joined hands and are demanding more money from me claiming that the registration of the site is not valid since the landowner’s son had not signed on the registration document. I have no option left,’’ said Ramanaiah of Akashnagar.

Recently, one land developer formed a Layout near KR Puram and sold sites only to buyers from neighbouring states. After a few months, he formed one more Layout on the same land by applying a few changes and modifications to the existing layout plan. Surprisingly, he succeeded in selling all the sites within a short span.

One of the buyers is a priest from Tirupati. The priest was shocked when he failed to locate his site in the layout where site numbers and road plans were changed several times and sold to many people.

A word of caution

One has to be very careful and must verify whether the land developer has availed of the necessary approval from the authorities concerned to form the layout.

There is no dearth of corrupt officials among the employees at the concerned offices who could collude with land developers to create fake approval letters.

So think twice before investing in those attractive offers. It would be prudent to visit the authorities concerned to verify whether the layout has the approval or not.

