BANGALORE: Policemen on duty were allegedly assaulted by a gang who were in a drunken state in Sreeramapura police station limits.

The accused who were later arrested have been identified as Devaraj (35), Jagadish (25) of Nagarabavi, Raju (28), Shekhar (27), Umesh (32), Manjunath (33) and Nagaraj (27) of Bhoopasandra.

ASI TC Chandrappa and Police Constable Mohan Kumar were on their beat at night on Vatal Nagaraj Road on their `Cheetha’ bike.

They noticed few men consuming alcohol in a Scorpio car at about 1.30 am. The police asked them to go home and warned them.

However, they started abusing the police, assaulted the duo and tore the uniform of Mohankumar. Chandrappa alerted senior officers and another Cheetha team , who rushed to the spot. They again alerted their seniors as they failed to control the youths.

Rajajinagar Police Inspector who was on night beat and other traffic police rushed to the spot and succeeded in detaining all of them. On Thursday, the Sreeramapura police booked a case against them.

Dacoits nabbed Five persons have been arrested on charges of stealing construction material at various places during April and May this year. In all the cases, the accused had entered construction sites, tied up the watchmen and made away with centring sheets, iron rods, aluminium wires and other materials. The lorry used for transporting the stolen items and centring materials worth about Rs 7 lakh were recovered from the accused. The gang used to identify target sites the previous day and plan the whole ‘operation’ before committing the theft. It was active in Bangalore, Ramanagaram, Kolar and Tumkur.

Chain snatcher arrested Upparpet police have arrested Babu (28), accused in five cases of chain snatching reported in different parts of the city. The accused Babu alias Pulsar Babu alias Gunda, is a native of Ramanagara. With his arrest, police have solved five cases and recovered an Accent car, a Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle, 140 gm of gold chains and seven mobile phones, all worth about Rs 8 lakh from his possession. He was also required in a number of cases registered in Kengeri