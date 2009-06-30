Property tax for 2009-10 from July 1

BANGALORE: You have just paid your property tax for the year 2008-09 and now its time to pay the property tax for the current financial year 2009-10.

The BBMP is all set to begin collection of property tax for the year 2009-10 from July 1.

The last date for payment of tax for the first instalment is August 31. The last date for the second instalment is November 31. Payments after November will include a penal interest of 2 percent per month.

Speaking to Express, U A Vasant Rao, BBMP deputy commissioner (resources),said that property owners who pay their taxes before July 31 will get a rebate of five percent.

Online payment The online mode of tax payment will be available from July 1. The data base of properties and other details furnished while making the last year’s payment would be uploaded in the system, making it convenient for those making online payment.

Property owners have to just enter their application number and all the other details will appear automatically. The calculations will also appear on the online form.

In case if there are any land changes, then there is a separate column and the details will get uploaded as per the changes.

The forms can also be downloaded.

In order to avoid the problems faced by the BBMP during the collection of tax for the year 2008-09 like bouncing of cheque; BBMP will ensure that tax paid receipt would be given only after the clearance of cheque.

● Collection of property tax for year 2009-10 from July 1

● Last date to avail 5 percent rebate is July 30

● Last date to pay tax in first half year instalment without penalty is August 30

● Last date for second half yearly instalment without penalty Nov 30.

LAST DAY TODAY



BANGALORE: Property owners who have not paid their property tax for 2008-09, rush now to the BBMP centres and make the payment, as today is the last date for paying the second instalment of tax without fine.

BBMP has so far collected over Rs 730 crore towards property tax. According to sources, BBMP will start issuing notices to all those who have failed to pay taxes and the process of issuing notices will start immediately after the collection of the property tax for the current year is completed.

Once the database of the properties is updated, BBMP will issue notices to defaulters, the sources said.



CONGRESS OBJECTS



BANGALORE: The city unit of the Congress, on Monday, demanded that property tax collection in Bangalore for the year 2009-10 be postponed till March next year. The Congress said that tax payment for 2009- 10, immediately after the payment schedule for 2008-09 would be too burdensome for the people.

Addressing press persons on Monday, KPCC General Secretary M Ramachandrappa said that Congress will approach the court, if the BBMP penalises property owners defaulting on payments for 2008-09 after June 30.

He said that the property tax collection for the year 2008-09 was delayed due to policy and administrative issues.



