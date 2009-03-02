Home Cities Bengaluru

Sandalwood basks in platinum

Glitz amidst the chaos marked the much-hyped platinum jubilee celebrations of Kannada film industry at Palace Grounds.

Published: 02nd March 2009 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2012 11:09 PM   |  A+A-

1mar_in

Colours of pass ion: A man with the Karnataka flag painted on his body.

BANGALORE: Glitz amidst the chaos marked the much-hyped platinum jubilee celebrations of Kannada film industry at the Palace Grounds on Sunday. Police remained mute spectators, as the unruly crowd broke barricades to get a better look at their favourite stars.

At one stage, actor Ambarish, shouted at the organisers to remove people off the stage, even if they had the official badges. Minister Katta Subramanya Naidu was seen ordering the policemen to help the organisers in clearing the stage of star-struck fans.

‘Crazy Star’ Ravichandran was also seen appealing to the unruly crowd to facilitate the smooth conduct of the programme and help the artistes perform without getting distracted. The crowd turned unruly with the function beginning 90 minutes late. The organisers wanted to begin the function only after the chief minister arrived. Yeddyurappa, who was supposed to arrive at 5.30 pm, managed to reach only at 6.50 pm.

Even after his arrival, the organisers took too much time to felicitate the special invitees. Kamal Hassan, Lakshmi and Sowcar Janaki attended the function as special invitees. Superstar Rajnikanth did not make it. No one bothered to tell the crowd why he gave the function a miss.

Due to the lack of seating arrangements, women, children and senior citizens had to squat on the floor. Many were stranded at the entrance. The CM kept his speech short as he had announced everything he wanted to give Sandalwood, two days ago. Speaking on the occasion, Katta Subramanya Naidu, said that the government was determined to help Kannada film industry.

He said that the state film awards function would be held on March 8 in Shimoga.

Reacting to a media report, he apologised for the name of Shah Chaman Lal Dungaji - producer of first Kannada film ‘Sati Sulochana’ - missing on the invitation card.

While welcoming the invitees, Sa Ra Govindu, treasurer of Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce, said that he was very happy that Minister Basavaraj Bommai had attended the function even though he was not invited. In another faux pas, Govindu referred to Minister Shobha Karandlaje as ‘Smt Prema.’&nbsp;

