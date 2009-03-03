BANGALORE: The “double murder” case in Banasawadi has taken a new twist after police interrogation revealed that Javed had shot his wife dead, before committing suicide.

Javed shot Zaheera and himself with his revolver. Javed took this extreme step as he could not pay back the Rs 1.5-crore loan taken from Citizens Car showroom owner Haneef Sait, Police Commissioner Shankar Bidari told reporters.

“Circumstantial evidence shows that this incident is a murder and suicide by Javed,” he said.

Haneef ’s wife Fathima and her two brothers came to Javed’s house in Vivekanandanagar for getting back the money. Javed’s parents and other relatives were in the house when the trio came.

On seeing them, the couple became tense as they did not have the money to pay back. They went to their room in the first floor. Javed bolted the room from inside and shot Zaheera with one bullet from his revolver and shot himself with two bullets, Bidari said.

After hearing the gunshots, all relatives besides Fathima and her brothers went upstairs. They broke open the room door and found the couple lying in a pool of blood. Fathima and her brothers ran away from the spot out of fear, Bidari added.