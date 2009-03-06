BANGALORE: Citing a crisis in the study of classical literary languages, Professor Sheldon Pollock called for the establishment of an Indian Institute of Humanities on the lines of the IITs and IIMs. The William B Ransford Professor of Sanskrit and South Asian Studies at Columbia University was speaking at the Central College on Thursday in a talk titled ‘Crisis in the Classics’.

Professor Pollock said, “There is no systematic cultivation of scholarly excellence in classical studies in this country.” Lamenting over the lack of good institutions in India, he pointed at China which recently set up the National Institute of Advanced Humanities Studies that was doing a lot of good work.”I have been told that the work being done by them is as good as any of the other top institutes in the world,” he added.

Pollock also talked about the difficulty in finding experts who are familiar with classical work in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Bengali and Hindi. “There is no one teaching Hindi classical literature in Delhi today.

“It is more difficult to find the works of great poets such as Chintamani and Keshav Das,” he said. He recounted a time when he unsuccessfully looked for a scholar who was familiar with Tamil literature right from the Sangamam period to the 18th century.

The cause for this decline, Pollock argued seems to coincide with achievement of independence in the country. After independence, Nehruvian materialism took over, and emphasis was laid on science, he said. The vigour in classical studies seen in the twenties, thirties and forties has not been seen so since then, he added.