BANGALORE: Hot Guys Who Cook, a new c on Zee Café, promises to be educative and easy on the eye. After all, it’s not everyday you have delectable instructors showing you how to work your way around the kitchen.

Far from a regular reality show, each episode will feature men from different walks of life, and it is filmed in the contestant’s kitchen. About 27 men will be featured over nine episodes, all the while giving you a taste of Italian, Chinese, Western and even Indian dishes.

The men will throw in some trivia about their personal lives and offer tips to make cooking easier. ‘‘There is also a comic element to the show,’’ promises Santosh Pillai, Business Head, adding, ‘‘you can look forward to some trivia like ‘use a paper towel to make your rice fluffy etc.’ And coming from these guys, it is funny.’’ Anup Sugunan, the desi hunk, will be cooking a fish recipe from Kerala, while the contestant from Persia will introduce you to kebabs. ‘‘It is basically what they are comfortable with.

You could also learn about the Easy Man’s Lasagna,’’ chuckles Pillai.

Even while you learn about secret recipes and ingredients, there will be pop-up windows displaying comments to what the guy is saying at that time.

Hot Guys Who Cook premiers on March 22, on Zee Café, at 8 p.m.