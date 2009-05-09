Narasimha Jayanti celebrated

BANGALORE: The appearance day of Lord Narasimha was celebrated with pomp and gaiety at the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) in Bangalore on Friday.

According to the Vedic scriptures, Lord Narasimha manifested himself to protect his devotee Prahalad on this auspicious day some thousands of years ago.

The day started with ‘maha abhisheka’ to the Mula Narasimha deity. An elaborate ‘narasimha homa’ was performed in the evening, followed by an abhisheka to the Utsava deity. The lord was taken in the ‘pallaki’ from the altar to the open air theatre, where homa and abhisheka were performed.

The day concluded with a ‘shayana aarti’, after which the lord was put to rest.

A large number of devotees thronged the temple to witness the celebrations.

Home Minister VS Acharya also participated in the celebrations.