Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Failure can be a stepping stone for opportunities’

Educationists and psychiatrists see a brighter future for PUC students who got extra chance to shape their future.

Published: 10th May 2009 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2012 11:25 PM   |  A+A-

BANGALORE:&nbsp; “Treat your failure as an opportunity to explore yourself and re-examine, to step into a better future.” Educationists and psychiatrists in city see a brighter future for PUC students who have got an extra chance to shape their future through failure.

“Every student is blessed with a strength and one should concentrate on that and move ahead,” said educationist and former V-C of Bangalore University Dr M S Thimmappa. PUC examination plays a major role in a student’s life as it is a foundation for their future. If a student fails to clear it in the first attempt, he should take this as an opportunity to reexamine himself and concentrate on the weaknesses and develop a career based on his strengths.

Educationists in city opine that today students should have no fear about their future as the opportunities before them are aplenty. There are supplementary examinations, revaluation, re-totaling and if all that fails, re-examination, where one can concentrate on just one or two subjects and get more marks than their peers.

There are number of subjects and even careers which require talent and creativity and not just high scores, says professor Subramanyam who teaches at a private college. During such a crucial time, students should be given extra importance and kept calm, he added.

Professor of psychiatry, NIMHANS, Chandrashekar said, “Family plays a major role and it should ensure that the students are not pressurised in any manner. The students should not be let alone during their results, as they will be under lot of pressure.” Another psychiatrist from a private hospital said, “Parents should try to understand their children and their interests.

There is no point in pressurising a student to get into a stream which he is neither interested in nor is strong in.” Due to the metropolitan culture, especially among the middle-class families, parents compare their child with other students or siblings which affects the child in a negative manner. “A student may not excel in his studies and for that one should not doubt or stunt his abilities,” said Dr Naresh.

2 students end lives

An 18-year-old PUC student of Sheshadripuram College at Yelahanka, took to the extreme step of committing suicide, even before the results were out.

The deceased, Asha, was a resident of Ganganagar. On Saturday morning, before the results were out, Asha’s parents had left for the temple to offer prayers. Unsure of faring well in the examination, Asha allegedly told her brother Amit that she will be back in a moment and entered her room. As she failed to come out even after a long time, Amit and the parents peeped through the window and found her hanging from the ceiling fan. Amit is an engineering student and her father Shamanna is a clerk in the forest department.

In another incident, a 17-year-old girl, Shilpa, committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence in Chandra Layout police station limits on Saturday evening. Shilpa is the daughter of Muniraju, a tailor by profession and resident of Gangondanahalli.

She was a commerce student at Bharatiya Samskruthi Vidyapeeth College. She went to see the results in the morning and got to know that she had failed. However, her parents and other family members consoled her and asked her to try her luck in the supplementary exams.

But a worried Shilpa, took this extreme step when nobody was there in the house in the evening. Chandra Layout police are investigating the case.

rakshita@epmltd.com&nbsp;

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp