‘Failure can be a stepping stone for opportunities’

BANGALORE: “Treat your failure as an opportunity to explore yourself and re-examine, to step into a better future.” Educationists and psychiatrists in city see a brighter future for PUC students who have got an extra chance to shape their future through failure.

“Every student is blessed with a strength and one should concentrate on that and move ahead,” said educationist and former V-C of Bangalore University Dr M S Thimmappa. PUC examination plays a major role in a student’s life as it is a foundation for their future. If a student fails to clear it in the first attempt, he should take this as an opportunity to reexamine himself and concentrate on the weaknesses and develop a career based on his strengths.

Educationists in city opine that today students should have no fear about their future as the opportunities before them are aplenty. There are supplementary examinations, revaluation, re-totaling and if all that fails, re-examination, where one can concentrate on just one or two subjects and get more marks than their peers.

There are number of subjects and even careers which require talent and creativity and not just high scores, says professor Subramanyam who teaches at a private college. During such a crucial time, students should be given extra importance and kept calm, he added.

Professor of psychiatry, NIMHANS, Chandrashekar said, “Family plays a major role and it should ensure that the students are not pressurised in any manner. The students should not be let alone during their results, as they will be under lot of pressure.” Another psychiatrist from a private hospital said, “Parents should try to understand their children and their interests.

There is no point in pressurising a student to get into a stream which he is neither interested in nor is strong in.” Due to the metropolitan culture, especially among the middle-class families, parents compare their child with other students or siblings which affects the child in a negative manner. “A student may not excel in his studies and for that one should not doubt or stunt his abilities,” said Dr Naresh.

2 students end lives

An 18-year-old PUC student of Sheshadripuram College at Yelahanka, took to the extreme step of committing suicide, even before the results were out.

The deceased, Asha, was a resident of Ganganagar. On Saturday morning, before the results were out, Asha’s parents had left for the temple to offer prayers. Unsure of faring well in the examination, Asha allegedly told her brother Amit that she will be back in a moment and entered her room. As she failed to come out even after a long time, Amit and the parents peeped through the window and found her hanging from the ceiling fan. Amit is an engineering student and her father Shamanna is a clerk in the forest department.

In another incident, a 17-year-old girl, Shilpa, committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence in Chandra Layout police station limits on Saturday evening. Shilpa is the daughter of Muniraju, a tailor by profession and resident of Gangondanahalli.

She was a commerce student at Bharatiya Samskruthi Vidyapeeth College. She went to see the results in the morning and got to know that she had failed. However, her parents and other family members consoled her and asked her to try her luck in the supplementary exams.

But a worried Shilpa, took this extreme step when nobody was there in the house in the evening. Chandra Layout police are investigating the case.

