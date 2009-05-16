BANGALORE: After quite a while, Bangalore’s party circuit is all pepped up with chit-chats exclusively about style and fashion.

This week has brought fashion back in spotlight. After style guru Prasad Bidapa’s annual model hunt show, the city witnessed another evening spiced with dollops of style, fashion and entertainment on Thursday.

The evening was hosted by Viren Khanna and Audi, and saw the city’s who’s who in their highest spirits.

The fashion show kicked off two hours after the scheduled time, and the seats fell short as attendees poured in. We noticed a few complaining grimaces, but once the ramp was lit, the antics on the stage kept them engrossed.

First on to raise the fashion barometer was the creation by Anu Nagappa and Susan Fernandes. It was an allwhite collection inspired by silhouettes from the 60s and redefined with a very contemporary edge. The tunics, dresses, skirts, shorts in cotton, khaki, linen, silk and chiffon looked aptly designed for the summer fresh look. With subtle embellishments like ribbon borders, laces, sashes and huge pockets, the collection spelt femininity with a pure synthesis of innocence, elegance, sophistication and romanticism.

Next on the ramp was a spunky, retro-style collection by Michelle Salins.

Titled ‘The Butterfly’, it was an antithesis of the first, a complete riot of colours, from sunny yellow to sea green to scarlet red. There were kaftan tops, balloon skirts, high-waist shorts in sensuous satin, silks and linen, with butterfly and floral motifs embedded in vibrantly hued sequins.

Salins ended the line with her signature, a bridal gown. The showstopper walked the ramp in a luxurious white overflowing gown holding an aubergine pouch. Aubergine, being Salins’ favourite colour, made its way into the final garment, but it was quite a misfit.

However the aubergine bead-necklace that the designer teamed with her green dress looked fabulous.

Last but definetly not the least was Ramesh Dembla’s creation. He showcased two lines. The first titled ‘Angels Fantasy’ started with a dramatic do by supermodel Jackie Shetty, followed by other models draped in gorgeous, royal gowns in pristine white and holding Chinese lanterns. There were Oriental embellishments like feathers, fans and brocades. The designer seemed to be truly, deeply and madly in love with the Oriental and he himself wore a Bruce Lee-imprinted tie.

His second line titled ‘Ethnic Elegance’ was all about sensuous drapes in sheer fabrics. Adding a dose of glamour to the line was starlet Aarti Chabbria. Socialites Laila Baker and Manjul Gupta also walked the ramp for Dembla’s ethnic collection.

The fashion sequences were interspersed with some jaw-dropping performances by Lourd Vijay’s Dance troupe. The show had a stunning turnout which also included tinsel town stars Kiran and Sharmila Mandre.