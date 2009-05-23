Officials inspecting Cauvery Industries Exhibits which was gutted in a fire mishap, at Trinity Circle.

BANGALORE: Items in a household articles shop were gutted in a fire mishap, under Ulsoor police limits in the wee hours of Friday. The loss has not been officially ascertained yet by police.

No casualties were reported in the fire which might have occurred due to a electrical short circuit, police said.

Passersby informed the police on seeing the fire in the premises of Cauvery Industries Exhibits at Trinity Complex at around 3.20 am. Fashion accessories and other articles worth lakhs of rupees were gutted in the mishap.

Eight fire tenders were pressed into service and the fire was doused after over two hours, fire personnel said.