BANGALORE: A fun-to-read children’s story with colourful pictures on every page catches everyone’s attention, age no bar. Anyone will pick up Swati Popat Vats’ book, ‘Yipes! Why Does Zelda Need Stripes’, launched in the city recently, from the shelf at first glance because of just that. The book, which is of around 30 pages, has a cheerful appearance that enhances the reading experience manifold, and once that colourful look has hooked you, half the work of the book is done.

Swati Popat Vats, who is the president of the Podar Education Network, aims to make this book an educational joy ride for both the children and their parents.

‘Yipes!...’ is about a simple story woven around animals -- the protagonist is a pretty little zebra. The innocence of the story is by itself a refreshing experience in a world where even childhood is fraught with complicated things -- be it of studies, competition, gadgets or more. After the story comes the value adds of the book. There are mini facts about animals, lesson plans that parents can take their children through, some values that children can imbibe from the story and even pictures of animals that kids can colour. It becomes like a mini activity book.

Swati also wants to make children conscious about their environment and global warming and wants them to grow up into caring individuals who will protect our Earth. She said, “Two things are on the verge of extinction, one is childhood fun and freedom and the other is the environment, what with global warming looming large.

Both of these need each other for their sustenance. Children can help protect nature and the environment; a healthy environment and Earth are crucial to the future of our children.” But the best thing about the book is Master Nivid Rao’s illustrations.

All of six years, Nivid has vividly captured the essence of the story, and coloured it more with his imagination, through his drawings. This young nature crusader’s talent has made this book special.

This book is the first in the series of the programme in nature education called Punchratna, initiated by the Podar Education Network. This book is dedicated to the ‘Prithvi’ element of nature. Four other books dedicated to the other elements of nature will be out soon.