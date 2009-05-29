BANGALORE: CM Yeddyurappa has resorted to a major reshuffle in his administration. The government on Thursday transferred 26 IAS officers.

Following are the officers transferred with their new postings: Tara Ajai Singh (Chairperson, Karnataka State Food & Civil Supplies Corporation, Bangalore); Shivaram - MD, Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation Limited, Bangalore ; S.G.Hegde - Secretary, Horticulture Department, Bangalore; Dr Baburao Mudbi - Commissioner for Agriculture, Bangalore; N Manjunatha Prasad - Commissioner, Social Welfare Department, Bangalore; CM Shirol - MD, Mysore Sugar Company Limited; KH Aswathanarayana Gowda -DC, Kodagu; Mohammed Mohsin - Joint Secretary, Urban Development Department & Director, Urban Transport Cell Bangalore; K Amaranarayana -DC, Davanagere; HR Srinivasa - Additional Director and Commissioner (incharge) Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department, Bangalore; S Selva Kumar - State Project Director, Sarva Shikshana Abhiyana, Bangalore; Dr C Somasekhara - DC, Tumkur; MK Baladevakrishna, Deputy Secretary,Revenue Department, Bangalore; Munish Moudgil - Admini s t r a t o r, C A D A , Bheemarayanagudi; A Parthasarathy - Deputy Secretary, Home Department, Bangalore ; NS Channappa Gowda - DC, Uttara Kannada district; Subodh Yadav, Joint Commissioner, Commercial Taxes; Dr M.N.Ajay Nagabhushan- Managing Director, Hubli Electricity Supply Company; N.V.Prasad, DC, Gadag; Sameer Shukla - CEO, ZP, Raichur; Dr KG Jagadeesh- Ramanagara DC, Ramanagara; Thulasi Maddineni - CEO, ZP, Tumkur ; R Shantharaj - DC, Bijapur; S Shankaranarayan - Director, PU Education & Special Officer, CET Cell, Bangalore; MK Aiyappa - CEO, ZP, Hassan ; V Chandrasekar - Director, Backward Classes Welfare Department.