BANGALORE: South-Western Railways will be constructing a world class railway station that can handle around five lakh passengers every day at Byappanahalli, shortly.

The Railway Board recently approved the plan for the proposed railway station which will be the biggest in the zone. This station will have the capacity to handle around 100 pairs of trains.

At present, Bangalore city railway station is the biggest railway station in the city and it can handle around 1.5 lakh passengers every day.

The railway station will be designed to become a nodal point as it can be easily connected to all the major railway routes in the region. The concerned railway authorities and other state government agencies are making plans to provide easy access to the other modes of transport like BMTC and Metro for the passengers from the railway station. Provisions would be made to connect both Yeshwantpur and Bangalore City railway stations from the new railway station.

At present both Yeshwantpur and Bangalore City railway stations are handling more passenger traffic than their capacity and it is not possible to introduce new trains from these stations.

On an average, seven to eight new trains are introduced to the city every year and the new railway station is expected to meet the needs of the city for another 15 years.

South-Western Railways Chief Administrative Officer S Vijay Kumar said, "For the first time in the history of the Indian Railways, this railway station will be constructed on publicprivate partnership basis. According to our estimates it will cost Rs 400 crore for laying the tracks and other railway works in the station. It may cost much more to provide passenger amenities and services.’’ Indian Railways is planning to develop 16 such railway stations in different parts of the country.

