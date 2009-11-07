Life’s sparkling moments

Home Cities Bengaluru

Published: 07th November 2009

BANGALORE: One of the finest and most lasting gifts that the classical performing arts can bestow on an artiste is the sense of refinement and aesthetics. Going by this understanding, Gana Kala Bhushana R K Padmanabha, the foremost among Carnatic musicians of the State, best defines what can be imbibed from the art— his demeanour, simple yet striking attire, and his very persona exudes a style all his own, inter-twined with warmth and a perennially bubbly spirit.

Being a much-celebrated scholar and musician, his home in JP Nagar naturally has an exclusive space devoted to showcasing his achievements — awards, titles and mementos galore adorn his study cum music room, and a hall. But the essential difference that is at once visible is the aesthetic placement of all the encomiums. What defines this unpretentious artiste’s attitude, as reflected in both his music and in his life, is his earnestness of approach and humane ways; And it is these same attributes that get reflected in his haven. For Padmanabha has not discarded even a single memento given to him, and each one of them occupies pride of place. “I have retained every one of the mementos I have received, because it has been given with a lot of respect and love”, are his succinct words.

One has seen many homes where awards and citations are proudly displayed, but one has rarely seen them being treated as life’s precious steps towards a spiritual plane, or looked at with gratitude, as Padmanabha does. From the less known to the most prestigious awards, recognitions jostle for space, all accrued in a span of a mere 15 years. A panel of his photographs depicting the moods certain ragas can evoke, are lined atop the awards. Creative collages mingle here and there, so as not to over-burden one with the display of achievements! Professional acoustics, well-lit niches, and the constant drone of the electronic shruti add to the ambience. A puja room, with Vadiraja occupying centre place, completes the picture of a haven of harmony, where music is of essence, both as imbibed by Padmanabha and what he has given back to society. &nbsp;

