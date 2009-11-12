BANGALORE: Homoepathic Medical Association of India is organising the 16th All India Homoeopathic Scientific Seminar on 14th and 15th November at Jnana Jyothi Auditorium.

Dr BT Rudresh, Chairman, Reception Committee said, the seminar would witness the participation of 1000 practitioners and students from across the country who would share their perception of homeopathy as applied in clinical practice.

The seminar aims at reinforcing the commitment of homeopathic professionals to health care delivery.