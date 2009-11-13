BANGALORE: Marking yet another move of pressure tactics on Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa, the Reddy brothers on Thursday insisted that at least four ministers be inducted into the cabinet on November 17, raising the immediate demand by one more ministerial berth. Speaker Jagadish Shettar is scheduled to take oath on November 17 along with two ministers as per the earlier agreement, sources said.

However, Yeddyurappa has reportedly been non-committal and asked Reddy brothers to wait till formal constitution of the coordination committee.

The total number of ministers to be conducted into the cabinet is said to be six. Tourism Minister G Janardhana Reddy and Health Minister B Sriramulu met Yeddyurappa and demanded that the reshuffle be done along with Shettar’s induction.

The duo are said to have prevailed on the CM to induct two members from their side to fill two vacant seats in addition to the one to be vacated by the minister who will replace Shettar as Speaker.

The names of MLAs CT Ravi (Chikamagalur), A Narayanaswamy (Anekal), SA Ramadas Chamaraja, Mysore), HS Shankarlinge Gowda (Krishnaraja), SK Bellubi (Bilagi), Vimala Gowda (MLC) are being proposed for induction, sources said.