BANGALORE: “Cartoons speak more than a thousand words” said VRC Shekar at the inauguration of ‘Bangalore in Cartoons’, an exhibition of his works at the Indian Cartoon Gallery on MG Road on Thursday.

‘Bangalore in Cartoons’, is a reflection of today’s and tomorrow’s Bangalore in terms of the infrastructure, society, politicians, the BBMP, BMTC and even gods. Having lived in Bangalore for over 30 years, these are his personal experiences that he had encountered, added Shekar.

One of his work depicts how flyovers have taken over the city landscape, that one cannot find a way or see Lalbagh, whereas another showcases how Shiva and Parvati are discussing and debating in heaven how their son Ganesha’s idol is manhandled by Bangloreans.

According to Shekar, cartooning is a good and an easy medium to reach the common man. “Of course, these cartoon portray reality, but it sure does leave a smile on my face,” said Dr Jaimala, President, Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce. His cartoons spread awareness and also ensure precautionary measures, are integral part of his unimaginable art, she said.

Speaking on the occasion, V Narendra, Managing Trustee of Indian Institute of Cartoonists said, “IIC is proud to announce that ‘Bangalore in cartoons’ is the 30th cartoon exhibition at the Indian Cartoon Gallery. Shekhar is a very talented cartoonist, who has been cartooning since 40 years. His works will be an inspiration for many budding cartoonists.” The exhibition is on at The Indian Cartoon Gallery, No 1 Midford Gardens, Behind Big Kids Kemp, Off MG Road, from 10 am to 6 pm till November 28.

