BANGALORE: Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) Managing Director N Sivasailam on Friday said that the work on the underground section under Phase I of Namma Metro Rail is behind the original schedule by three months.

Addressing the members of Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry here in the city, Sivasailam said that the work on the underground section should have started by November. “However, the delay of three months in starting the underground section work would be made up and the entire Phase I project would be completed by July-September 2012,’’ he said.

Sivasailam said that the rates quoted by the contractors in the tenders for the underground section work was high. “The Board feels that the rates quoted for the work is exorbitant and has decided to float the tenders once again,” he added.

ESCALATORS He informed that the contract has been awarded on Friday for the supply of 176 escalators for Metro stations at a total cost of Rs 114.67 crore. “The cost of the escalators was not mentioned in the project estimation of 2003,’’ Sivasailam said.

REVENUE & OPERATIONS COST The MD said that the projected revenue that the Metro will earn after the commission is Rs 550 crore per year and that the estimated operational cost is Rs 350 to 400 crore. He said that Wi-fi facility will be provided in the Metro Rail for the commuters.

He claimed that the land acquisition for the Metro was smooth and the package has been well received by the public. “BMRCL has not received even a single case challenging the valuation,” he said.

METRO EXTENSION UP TO BIA He further said that RITES, a government enterprise was conducting a pre-feasibility study on extending of the Metro Rail up to Bangalore International Airport. “The report is expected in the next 15 days,” he added.

METRO PHASE II On Phase II of the Metro Rail, he said that the detailed project report was expected by next month and that three to four lines are under consideration. “This would link business centres like Electronic City and Whitefield.

It will also connect KR Puram and Hesarghatta to Bangalore International Exhibition on Tumkur Road,’’ he added.

SAPLINGS ON 300 ACRES “A total of 1,500 trees are being cut for the Metro work and out of those 1,000 trees axed are for the underground section work,” he said.

Saplings would be planted on 300 acres of land in the catchment area of Thippagondanahalli Reservoir for which the BWSSB has given its nod.