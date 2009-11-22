BANGALORE: Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa is playing it safe as the influential Bellary brothers face the music from both the Supreme Court and the entire political establishment in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh over their allegedly illegal mining activities.

“I have no details on its contents”, the Chief Minister said on Saturday as he evaded all queries on the report on illegal mining by the the SC’s Central Empowered Committee. Four of the six firms indicted by the CEC and recommended for halt of operations are owned by Karnataka’s minister Janardhan Reddy.

Yeddyurappa also denied that the state government was protecting the Reddy brothers. “It is not true”, he said noting that the Lokayukta report and the previous UV Singh report on mining activities were examined and the state government did not feel the need for a CBI probe into the issue.

The CEC report on Thursday followed closely on the Andhra Pradesh government’s decision to seek a CBI probe into the issue.

Besides violating the clauses of the licence for mining issued by the Andhra government, the firms owned by the Reddy brothers are also accused of tampering with the border between Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh to suit their business.

The Reddy brothers led by Revenue Minister Karunakar Reddy have been the cause of Yeddyurappa’s recent political sorrows.