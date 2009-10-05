BANGALORE: When your little bundle of joy arrives, there are many small details that you have to think of to make his or her life easier and hazardfree.

A house is a very different place from a child’s perspective -- just get down on your knees and crawl around for a bit and you will know how this familiar world of yours can take a whole new dimension -- and hence, their safety needs are also unique. Infants can have accidents, especially in the cribs, but when they start crawling and tottering around, you have to be even more cautious.

You must do a few checks before setling down on the crib. The crib bars should not be more than 2 inches apart because the baby may slip his or her head through them if the space is wider and the get stuck. If they already are far apart, weave a cloth between them. Make sure the corner posts of the crib don’t stick up since the baby’s clothes or bib may get caught in them and strangle the child. The mattress must be a perfect fit, with not more then two-finger space between it and the crib sides since the baby’s head could get stuck in the space leading to suffocation.

Place rolled towels in the excess space.

When your baby starts roaming round the house, curiosity and inexperience could lead to some trouble. Your first task would be to make sure that furniture with sharp corners are removed or padded up properly, by attaching something like foam rubber. Kids will fall, bump against things and also hurt themselves.

That is part of growing up, but as parents you have to make sure the hurt is minimal and the risk nominal. Spread soft carpets under the crib, the bed and the nappy table so that in case of a fall, the impact is less.

Lock all cupboards within the reach of the child with child-proof locks, especially ones that have medicines, disinfectants, alcohol or any material that can be poisonous. You should also get a safety lid for the toilet since many cases of drowning in the toilet are reported.

Never keep the buckets full with water.

If the baby tumbles into one, he or she will neither be able to get out nor scream for help as they are under water. Never leave them alone in the bath.

Anything that is hot, should be far out of reach. Never leave the hot iron box out. When you are cooking, place the vessels on the stove in a way that the handles are turned inwards, towards the back of the stove. Otherwise the child might give it a pull and be burned.

Setthe geyser temperature lower.

To keep them from falling from a height, you can use bed railings and a safety gate at the top of the stairs. To keep things from falling on them, make sure that curtains and drapes are shorter so that they don’t hang from them, bringing the entire panelling crashing on them. Keep things, like heavier pots and pans, out of their reach. Sharp objects like knives must be locked away in drawers.

Electrical outlets should be covered with child proof outlet covers.

And of course, keep an eye on them, just in case they are being naughty.

