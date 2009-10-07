BANGALORE: The High Court, on Tuesday, stayed the renovation work on a cave at the disputed Bababudangiri site in Chikmagalur district. The court also issued notice to Energy minister K S Eshwarappa and state BJP president D V Sadananda Gowda.

Petitioners S Y Mukhtiyar Ahemad and G S Chandrappa had challenged the government’s decision to take up the renovation work on a cave which had collapsed recently. A bench headed by Chief Justice P D Dinakaran issued the stay order.

The court also issued notice to chief secretary, revenue secretary, Commissioner of Religious and Charitable Endowment, DC of Chikmagalur and others.

The petitioners argued that the government had demolished the existing structures and decided to construct a new structure in violation of a SC order and an order of the district administration.

It may be recalled that in 2008, the district administration had issued an order restraining the entry into the premises of Dattapeeta.

On December 1, 2008, the SC had also directed the state government not to take up any construction work at the site.

However, on September 8, 2009, the state decided to take up the renovation work again.