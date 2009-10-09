BANGALORE: The Central government will bear 80 per cent of the additional expenditure involved in implementing the recommendations of the Sixth Pay Commission for engineering faculty members at government and government-aided institutions.

In a circular issued on Thursday, the Central government said that it would pay up to 80 per cent of the additional expenditure for the period January 1, 2006, to March 31, 2010.

The State government would have to bear the remaining 20 per cent.

The state would also have to meet the entire liability of the previous pay commission’s recommendations. After March 31, 2010, the state would have to bear the entire expenditure.