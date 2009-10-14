BANGALORE: With Deepavali round the corner, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will operate 800 additional buses from October 15 to 19. Special buses will ply in addition to the current schedule to cater to the extra rush during the festival.

Special buses will operate from the Kempegowda Bus Station (KBS) to Dharmastala, Kukke Subramanya, Shimoga, Hassan, Davanagere, Hubli, Belgaum, Bijapur, Raichur, Gulbarga, Bellary and Tirupati among other places. The buses to Mysore, Hunsur, Periyapatna, Virajpet, Kushalnagar and Madikere will operate from the Mysore Road Satellite Bus Station (MRSBS).

Excluding Volvo, buses to Madurai, Kumbakonam, Trichy, Chennai, Coimbatore and other places in Tamil Nadu will operate from the BMTC Bus Station at Shanthinagar.

Passengers can avail computerised reservation tickets for the special buses or book e-tickets at www.ksrtc.in. Passengers can also get a five per cent discount on advance group booking of four or more, and 10 per cent discount on the return fare, if both onward and return tickets are booked simultaneously.

Special services to destinations of north-west Karnataka like Hubli, Dharwad, Belgaum, Bijapur, Gokarna, Sirsi, Karwar etc., and northeast Karnataka like Gulbarga, Bellary, Hospet, Raichur, Koppal, Yadgir and Bidar, for which seats are reserved in advance, will be operated from MRSBS to reduce congestion in KBS. Unreserved buses to these destinations will be operated from KBS.