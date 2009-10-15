BANGALORE: The High Court on Wednesday issued emergent notice to actor Sanjay Khan and the city police on a petition seeking compensation from the police for harassing a Delhi-based businessman.

While hearing a petition filed by Vijayakumar Singh, Justice Ajit Gunjal issued notice to Sanjay Khan, chairman and managing director of World Resorts Limited and Shankar Bidari, Police Commissioner and other police officials in the central crime branch (CCB).

According to the petitioner, he owned an hospitality industry in Delhi and was providing guests to World Resorts Limited.

The petitioner alleged that Khan owed around Rs 8 lakh to him and failed to repay the outstanding amount.

“Khan filed a false complaint against me at Cubbon Park police station in a forgery case,” the petitioner said. After the case was transferred to CCB, the police had arrested him in Delhi and ill-treated him in the station, he said.

The petitioner has sought Rs 25 lakh each as compensation to him and his wife for the mental agony they underwent.

He also sought direction to the police that they conduct a thorough enquiry regarding his illegal detention.

STAY ON RECRUITMENT OF PDOs VACATED

The HC has vacated the stay order against the further process of recruitment of 2,550 Panchayat Development Officers (PDOs) across the state.

While disposing a petition filed by Muniraju and others, Justice Rammohan Reddy directed the Panchayat Raj department to consider the representations of the petitioners in a month.

On September 30, the court had stayed further proceedings regarding recruitment of PDOs, after hearing the applicants.

The petitioners had alleged that gross irregularities were found in the selection process and police had seized Rs 9.9 lakh and mobile phones from the candidates who had indulged in mass copying in the examination.

They wanted the court to direct the government to reconduct the entire selection process through KPSC.

NOTICE TO UNIVERSITY

The HC has issued notice to Yenepoya University on a petition challenging its action of denying admissions to CET students. Hearing a petition filed by Vasudha A Sanklapur and four others, a division bench headed by Justice V Gopalagowda, issued notice to the government and the varsity. The court adjourned the hearing to Thursday.

The students had got admission to MBBS course through CET counselling on September 30. On September 29, the court had directed Yenepoya and Nitte universities to admit students from government quota. But Yenepoya denied admissions to five students. It gave an endorsement on October 5, denying the students permission to attend classes.

The students have sought a direction that the endorsement be quashed and that they be admitted for MBBS.