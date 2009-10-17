After a spate of avoidable workspot accidents, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is said to be mulling over criminal action against those responsible in future mishaps, if any. Acknowledging that pressing ahead with criminal action was under “serious consideration”, a senior officer of BMRCL said “There is a thinking to send a strong message”.

It has come up because some of the recent accidents occurred in areas that were nowhere close to the “high risk” category, he said.

When contacted, BMRCL Managing Director Sivasailam only sufficed to say “Activities that were hitherto not considered dangerous are being reviewed and supervisory monitoring isbeing strengthened.” The October 5 incident on MG Road, in which an iron rod from atop a pier dropped and pierced through the windshield of a car and the October 9 incident in Vijayanagar in which a labourer succumbed to injuries suffered when a pier-cage swayed and hit him are the latest of the Metro Rail mishaps. Sivasailam downplayed the criminal action term per se. BMRCL is on to it already; a first information report (FIR) was registeredin the case of the recent incident on MG Road, he said and noted that the worker was let-off after the police found that the action was not intended.

Removing the consultant or contractor or engineer at fault has been thus far the toughest action that BMRCL has taken in case of mishaps. On Thursday, the state’s task force on quality constructions is learnt to have held a round of discussions with BMRCL. Task force chairman C S Vishwanatha said that the task force had stressed on “firming up procedural discipline” in metro rail workspots.