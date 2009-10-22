Night safari work to start soon
BANGALORE: Tourism Minister G Janardhan Reddy on Wednesday said that construction activities at Bannerghatta Night Safari will begin within a month. He was speaking after receiving “Tourism Person of the Year” award instituted by the Federation of Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FKCCI).
“To promote tourism, we are also constructing airstrips and improving the road links in the state,” the minister said.