BANGALORE: With an ambitious name like ‘Janata Khana’ and with an even more ambitious plan to offer food at Rs 10 at all major railway stations, one wonders why the scheme is yet to be implemented in the state.

While presenting 2009-10 Railway Budget, Railway Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced that the railways will provide food to the passengers at Rs 10 and had directed all divisional heads to make provisions to implement the scheme to cater to the needs of the poor and needy passengers.

The scheme, however, was implemented in Pune, Mumbai, Delhi and some other major stations in August but in the state no one seems to be aware of it.

When Express asked about the scheme to those running the eateries at the Yeshwantpur and Cantonment Railway Stations, they expressed ignorance. Same was the case at Bangalore City Railway Station where the cheapest meal is available at Rs 20.

At Cantonment meals are available at Rs 20 while at the Yeshwantpur Station meals are nowhere to be seen except for food items like curd rice, dosas, idlis, all priced above Rs 10.

R Suresh, one of the passengers who frequently travels in trains to destinations like Chennai, Bijapur and Mysore, said, “So far, I have not come across food being provided for Rs 10 in any of the trains.” The officials, however, have a different version to tell.

Chief Commercial Manager S K Behra said: “We have already introduced this scheme in some of the stores and we are planning to introduce it in the trains soon. Lot of infrastructure has to be developed to supply food at that cost and we are streamlining the process.”

