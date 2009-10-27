Another Chinese team in B’lore

BANGALORE: Even while China and India are not having the best of diplomatic relations in recent times, competition among Chinese provinces to grab the Indian IT pie is hotting up. Another business delegation from China landed in Bangalore on Monday.

Recently, a business delegation from the Chinese province of Kunming had visited Bangalore. Now it is the turn of Chengdu’s highlevel delegation to explore potential investors in the IT sector.

“There is a competition between the cities,” said Tingting Du, vice-president of Chengdu hi-tech investment group. “We are also eager to learn how the Indian IT industry has done so well,” she said. “There are mainly three competing cities (Wu Han, Ching Quijg and Xian) besides Chengdu in western China,” she said.

“After the economic slowdown, companies have moved their back-end operations to provinces in the western part of China. The costs are much lower in such places,” Tingting said.

“We also have availability of a good talent pool. There are 42 universities where over 5.9 lakh students enrol every year and there are about a lakh students studying IT-related subjects in universities and colleges in Chengdu,” she said.

Similar to Kunming province, Chengdu has rental subsidies, income tax rebates, corporate tax rebates, HR incentives, free infrastructure and connectivity to offer.

Chengdu, according to the data provided by the business delegation, is rated first in terms of business attraction followed by Shanghai, Beijing, Quingdao and Hangzhou.

The province of Kunming is ranked first in terms of government competence followed by Chengdu and Shanghai. Presently, there are about 1.2 lakh people working for the IT/electronics/ software industry in Chengdu.

There are about 520 IT and service outsourcing companies registered in Chengdu hi-tech zone, including Indian companies like Wipro and NIIT and others like IBM, Microsoft, Accenture, SAP, Nokia-Siemens, Ericsson, Motorola, Ubisoft, Symantec, Tencent, Alibaba, NEC, Huawei and ZTE.