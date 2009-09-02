BANGALORE: A ‘darshan’ of your favourite deity is now just a mouse click away. The website www.ourtemples.in, which was launched on Tuesday, will provide information regarding the temples of Karnataka. Minister for Sports Goolihatti Shekar launched the website, which is designed and maintained by T M Satish.

The website gives complete details, like boarding and lodging facilities, near 151 temples. Satish wants to include details of all 34,000 temples in Karnataka in due course.