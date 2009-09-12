BANGALORE: The Cyber Crime Police have booked four ‘phishing’ cases in the last five days where four people lost their money from their ICICI bank’s savings account through electronic banking.

C G Kulkarni, an advocate and resident of Malleswaram lost Rs 19,000 from his account.

Narayana Kannan, a senior executive at IBM, lost Rs 1 lakh in two instalments, Rs 50,000 each. Sudhish, a private firm employee, lost Rs 33,000 and Ravichandran lost his Rs 50,000 to the email hackers. In all the cases, the hackers used the same modus operandi. The hackers sent them ‘phishing’ mails to their e-mails, which sought their e-banking details.

The unwitting victims gave the requisite details following which the money from the account was transferred, police said.

Phishing is a fraudulent attempt, usually made through email, to steal one's personal information. Phishing e-mails usually appear to come from a well-known organisation and ask for personal information — such as credit card number, social security number, account number or password. Often, phishing attempts appear to come from sites, services and companies with which one does not even have an account.

Farm house raided

The Varthur police and an NGO jointly raided a farm house in Varthur police station limits on Friday evening and took two women into custody for investigation.

An NGO filed a complaint with the Varthur police, alleging illegal activities in the farm house.

“Acting on the statement made by the NGO officials, we raided the farm house,” said DCP (South East) B N S Reddy. According to police, the two women were serving liquor at a bar attached to the farm house. “We are investigating into the matter.

We will come out with statement later,” police said.

Man sets wife ablaze

A man killed his wife by pouring kerosene on her and setting her ablaze on Wednesday night under Subramanyapura police station limits.

The deceased Pushpalatha (36), was staying in Chunchanaghatta.

She sustained severe burn injuries and her neighbours rushed her to Victoria Hospital, where she succumbed to the injuries, police said. The accused, Ravi, is absconding and the police are on the lookout for him.

Suicide cases

With just three days left for her marriage, a 22-year-old woman named Kasturi, a re s i d e n t o f Halappa Block,committed suicide by hanging herself in Sriramapura Police Station limits on Thursday night.

In another incident, a 22-year-old woman committed suicide in Peenya Police Station limits. Sabeeha, a resident of Vidyanikethana Colony in Vidyanagar, and her husband Nazeer, natives of Jharkhand, came to Bangalore two years ago and have been working at a garment factory, police said. On Thursday night, when Nazeer saw his wife beating their child, he took away the child from her. An enraged Sabeeha hanged herself with a nylon rope, police said.

Fire at plastic factory

Plastic worth Rs 3 lakh was gutted in an accidental fire at a plastic factory in Gangondanahalli of Chandra Layout in Friday. The factory belongs to one Sharief and the fire may have been caused after some miscreants threw burning cigarette pieces in the premises, police said.