FREE, fair, sacrosanct? We like to believe what you see is what you get. And sometimes what we see is so teasingly sensational that holding our horses and checking up on it, just seems a foolish thing to do. We are guilty.

And we bring you some really embarrassing moments for the world of journalism

Royal goof-up

In 1996, a newspaper from England, got a grainy video of what looked like Princess Diana and her former lover James Hewitt in a garden. Lapping it up as a video shot by ‘snoopers’, the pictures were published in the newspaper. Later on, the newspaper published a due apology.

What’s in a quote?

Shane Fitzgerald, a sociology student, saw the death of the French composer Maurice Jarre as an opportunity to study reporting in the Internet age. He typed into Jarre’s Wiki page a quote: “One could say my life itself has been one long soundtrack”. The next day, obituaries in many newspapers across the world carried it as Maurice Jarre’s quote.

The Masal mystery

This is the bizarre story of a nonexistent footballer who went on to find a place in the ‘Football’s top 50 rising stars’ of a popular newspaper. A backstory of a teenage prodigy on a number of blogs, created by different people, prompted the newspaper to pick up his name and describe him as : Masal Bugduv (Olimpia Balti): Moldova’s finest, the 16-year-old attacker has been strongly linked with a move to Arsenal, work permit permitting.



Hitler hoax

The biggest of them all, was of course Hitler. A newspaper, unearthed, ‘long-lost manuscripts’ of Hitler, authenticated them and published them. Some other newspapers bought the manuscripts off the newspaper.





