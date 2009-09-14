BANGALORE: With preliminary works being undertaken for the underground section of Namma Metro by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), the cut and cover work for the underground stations is likely to commence by the end of this month or in the first week of October.

The contract for the construction of underground tunnels and stations from Cricket Stadium to Magadi Road and from Swastik to KR Road will be awarded by the third week of September. The BMRCL has hastened up the Metro Rail work to meet the ambitious deadline of October 2012.

BMRCL Deputy Chief Engineer BLYashavanth Chavan said that the underground tunnelling would be done by tunnel boring machine and the work is expected to start by December end.

“With both Centre and State Government approving the extension to North-South Corridor, the full network under Phase I will be commissioned by October 2012. While, Reach-1 will be commissioned for commercial operation by December 2010,” he informed.

Regarding the Phase II of Metro Rail, Chavan said that the detailed project report for it is being prepared. “The total length of Metro Rail under Phase II would be around 125 kms,” Chavan explained.

Speaking to Express, Task Force for Infrastructure Chairman CS Vishwanath said that the Metro Rail work has gained momentum despite being six months behind the original schedule.

“However, the commercial operation of the Metro Rail depends how the things progress in the next two years,” he said.

Vishwanath further added that the project can meet its deadline provided it is programmed properly.