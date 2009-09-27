BANGALORE: The Western Ghat Task Force has recommended the state government to ban all kinds of mining activities in the ecologically sensitive Western Ghats region. This is one among the 42 interim recommendations that the task force chairman Ananth Hegde Ashisar submitted to the Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa on Saturday. Yeddyurappa assured the task force that his government would make sincere efforts to implement the recommendations while assuring that major mining activities will not be allowed in the Western Ghat region.

He also announced Rs 2 crore each to strengthening of village forest committees and preservation and protection of Devarakadus.

Yeddyurappa suggested the task force to take forest dwellers into confidence in its effort to save Western Ghats. Some recommendations are:

Constitute village forest committees in all taluks in Western Ghats region and empower them with right training and financial incentives

Evolve a policy to give back 25 per cent of revenue generated from the region to its protection and restoration works.