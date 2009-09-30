BANGALORE: In a determined display of strength, as many as 3,681 government medical officers from across Karnataka converged at the State Directorate of Health and Family Welfare at Anand Rao Circle in Bangalore and submitted their resignations to the Director of Health and Family Welfare, Usha Vasunkar.

The doctors have given the government time till October 14 to either accept their resignations or meet longpending demands for better service conditions.

The doctors went forward with their plan of resigning, though the government extended an olive branch in the form of a meeting with Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa on October 4.

The government had requested the doctors to withhold their resignations till then. The doctors agitating under the banner of Karnataka Government Medical Officers Association (KGMOA) also announced that they will explore the option of forming a doctors’ co-operative and running a chain of hospitals under it.

The chief minister’s willingness to meet the doctors was conveyed to KGMOA president Dr H N Ravindra and other executive members, by Chief Secretary Sudhakar Rao and officials at a meeting on Tuesday. At an impromptu general body meeting after their leaders met the chief secretary, the doctors were unanimous in their decision to resign, even as they looked forward to the meeting with the chief minister. The doctors also decided that they would be back at their work by Wednesday.

ALL WELL?

Health and Family Welfare Principal Secretary I R Perumal said that the doctors have given an assurance in writing that they will be back at work on Wednesday. He said the doctors have made no further demands besides the ones stated earlier.

Taking the contract period of service into account for grades in PG courses, time-bound promotions, and incentives and pay on par with their counterparts in the Medical Education Department, are some of their demands.