BANGALORE: KCN Bhavan, the home of veteran film producer KCN Gowda, is a less-known heritage building in the City, its certificate of occupation going back to 1905, as per documented records. But it is not just the ornate stone façade or the basic, spacious structure of this vintage house that makes for its historicity.

It is as much its ornate interiors, akin to palaces of yore, that make the Bhavan a place of quaint interest. And the hospitality of the joint family of Gowda, led by his sons KCN Chandrashekar, President, Karnataka Film Producers’ Association, and KCN Mohan, film distributor, indeed makes for a warm and welcoming home.

The very entrance to the house speaks of an old world charm - the stoned pathway leads to the doorsteps that open into hallways and offices. The space around the house is a natural green, small patches of lawns being the only concession to a manicured look. Slim stone pillars, the carved bark of a tree stump, garden lighting with a fountain, and tall shrubs and trees sprinkled in the compound add to the natural look of the grand building.

The interiors of the house, repaired and patched up by architect Vincent Issac, based in Australia, has the feel of a palace. The plush leather sofas match the spacious drawing rooms, both in size and design. Antique wooden pillars form a part of the imposing décor, with mirror corner stands and matching tables completing the imposing look. Paintings of well-known artist Hanumaiah, a relative of the Gowdas, makes for the wall décor.

Just a few of the awards garnered by the family as leaders in the Kannada film industry are placed on the mantelpiece, giving a peek of their achievements.

The family accomplishments thus remain understated, reflecting the simplicity of its inmates. KCN Movies, synonymous with class, has produced about 50 films, and distributed over 200 of them. They have made 19 films starring Raj Kumar, including the landmark films such as Bangaarada Manushya, Babruvahana, Huliya Haalina Mevu, and Kasturi Nivasa. Every visitor to the Bhavan is treated as a special guest-KCN Gowda’s wife is a picture of pleasantness, leaving one with a lingering feeling of warmth.

Earlier known as Patan Bhavan, the building belonged to V P Madhava Rao of Thanjavur, who became the Dewan of Mysore under the Wodeyars. Records have it that during Rao’s stay at the Patan Bhavan, seers such as Jagathguru Sringeri Swamiji, Sachidananada Shivabhimana Jagathguru and others peformed yagnas and other religious rites there between 1907 and 1911. The beautiful painting that adorns a wall of the King’s Room is a relic of Rao’s era, reminding one of how the past seamlessly blends with the present here.

