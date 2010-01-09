BANGALORE: After completing various housing projects in Mangalore, Plama Developers has big plans for Bangalore. It launched its maiden project, Plama Heights, in the city on January 6. The project with its innovation style hopes to take real estate to a new dimension.

Speaking to Expresso, Amith Agarwal, general manager, Plama Developers, said that the construction work has already started. ``We expect to complete the construction of Plama Heights within 30 months,’’ said Agarwal.

Plama Heights, spread over 2.5 acres of prime land on Hennur Main Road, guarantees the buyer the life of pure luxury. ``Interestingly, here, you will be away from the madding crowd but at the same time, you won’t miss the lively spirit of city life,’’ he said.

Agarwal said that one can expect healthy living at Plama Heights. ``Situated in congestionfree area, it is close to all important parts of the city (10 km from Vidhana Soudha and 8.5 km from MG Road). There are parks and play areas for children. Some good education institutions are nearby, making it the ideal location for students,’’ he said. He said that they have made sure there’s proper ventilation in the building. "It will also have a swimming pool, tennis court and basket ball court. The price is between Rs 40 lakh and 70 lakh,’’ he said.

