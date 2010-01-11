ON Friday, B Flat lounge bar was packed to the rafters with an eclectic mix of avid fans, keen to spend their evening listening to the beat of Soulmate. Hailing from Shillong, one would expect this blues-rock band to have a certain Indian vibe. However, their repertoire was more reminiscent of the likes of BB King, Nina Simone and Elvis Presley. As we claimed our seats on the bar counter, it was hard to believe we were on Hundred Feet Road, Bangalore.

Undeniably charismatic lead vocalist and guitarist Tipriti ‘Tips’ Kharbangar stole the show with her raw and passionate vocal skills, whilst Rudy Wallang provided winning riffs, fuelling her unique dance style. Rudy’s smooth baritone harmonised well with Tips’s more shrill tones. Whilst some of their performance appeared over-rehearsed and stilted, the band really came into their own when the dynamic duo began ‘jamming’ with their guitars.

The chemistry between them was mesmerising to watch.

An alternative take on Nina Simone’s Summertime was not up to the high standard of the band’s originals, but was testament to their versatility. The crowd’s attention was held for the entirety of their two-hour set, encouraging many to throw caution to the wind and execute some rhythmic dance moves! Overall, the evening was definitely one of B Flat’s finest and Soulmate really knew how to play to an audience. The atmosphere was undeniably electric.

Unfortunately, India will have to part company with this band as they are set to take the USA by storm. Soulmate are broadening their horizons and we wish them the best of luck!

bngexpresso@expressbuzz.com