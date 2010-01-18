A large number of four-wheelers is getting stolen from our area. Is there a car lifting gang at work?

— C Venkatesh

Many four-wheelers which get stolen are used for smuggling, joy rides, committing heinous offences etc. Sometimes they are cannibalised and their spare parts sold. If proper preventive steps like installing autocop, steering locks, wheel locks and the like are taken such thefts can be prevented to a large extent. Many vehicle owners don’t display proper number plates, because of which their vehicles become easy targets.

How should traffic police respond when they see an ambulance with its siren and beacon lights on? Some cops turn off the traffic lights while some don’t. My friend and I have also witnessed that on some occasions, ambulances at traffic junctions have their sirens on (probably to wade conveniently through traffic) but people in the rear of the vehicle are just chatting and laughing.

— Fr Adolf Washington

It is always necessary to give the right of way to an ambulance whether or not any patient is actually present in it. An empty ambulance might be rushing to a patient’s home to admit him in a hospital. For some attendants in an ambulance, carrying patients is a chore. You may therefore find them chatting and smiling.

I had to travel to another city for some urgent work and I caught an auto at 8.30 pm to get to the Majestic bus stand. The autowallah asked for one-and-half fare and I agreed as I was in a great hurry. He took me to a dark part of the road near the bus stand. The meter read sixty and so I gave him what I thought was a hundred rupee note. He quickly pocketed it. When I asked for the ten rupees balance, he claimed I had given him only ten rupees. I checked my purse, and found that it was actually a five hundred note instead. We argued but since I was already late for my bus, I had to rush off. If such a thing happens again, would it help if I took him to the police? How can the police decide whether a note found on him is mine?

— Krishna

Your case is not an isolated one. Many a time some wicked auto drivers have cheated passengers regarding the fare actually received by them. Whenever you give a high denomination currency note to any person, it is advisable to tell him that you are tendering a 500 rupee note or a 100 rupee note. That way the receiver knows that you are alert.

All auto rickshaws have details about the vehicle number, driver’s name and other particulars. It is always advisable to note down the same which will help you in lodging a complaint if necessary with the authorities.

Now it is too late for you to approach police.

My neighbour, who is from the North, works in a software firm. His wife is also a working woman. They have brought a young girl from their native place as domestic help. This girl does not know Kannada. She appears to be less than 10 years old. Can I complain about this to anyone?

— Prathibha M

It is obvious from your letter that your neighbour has engaged child labour. You can alert State Child Rights Commission or Child Welfare Committee. You may just dial 1098 and inform about the domestic help. Someone will rescue the girl and keep your name secret.

I received an e-mail making all sorts of imputations against me and my wife, calling me a goonda and calling my wife a female who spoilt her daughter’s family.

Even though I regiestered a complaint in the police station one year ago, nothing seems to have happened.

Please advice.

— Sathya Narayana

The abusive e-mail which you received might have originated from a foreign country and the police might not have been successful in finding out the IP address of the sender of the e-mail. It seems that this e-mail has been sent by someone known to you living abroad.

Since almost one year has elapsed and since the culprit has not been traced, the investigation might have been closed.

I am a working woman. I have a small baby. I have appointed an ayah to take care of the baby during my absence. The other day my neighbour informed me that the ayah has taken up a job in our neighbourhood and is taking the baby to her workplace stating my baby as her own. Can I take up a case of cheating?

— Meghamala Sen

No criminal case is made out as per the facts stated by you. You can terminate the services of your ayah and put your child in a good crèche. In a recent case an ayah was found begging in a traffic junction with the baby of her employer and in another case, the ayah kidnapped the child. Please be careful with whom you entrust the custody of your child.

dgp@expressbuzz.com