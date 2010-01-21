BANGALORE: The state government on Wednesday agreed to constitute a committee to look into the pros and cons of introducing the State Advisory Price (SAP) on sugar, and other problems facing sugarcane growers. The farmers, however, have asked government to show concrete results by February 20. Following a meeting with the leaders of the agitating farmers, Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa told mediapersons that the experience of the states where SAP is already in force will be studied, and if found suitable Karnataka will implement it in the next season (August) itself. Yeddyurappa, who noted that the Centre has a greater role to play when it comes to sugar pricing, said that his government will see how best to work around the non- availability of crop insurance. District in-charge ministers will be holding meetings between the factory owners and farmers. The CM stressed on the role of sugar factory owners in ensuring justice to the farmers and warned that erring factory owners must be ready to face the consequences. He also said there are many complaints on the harassment of farmers by sugar factory owners and that the government has directed the deputy commissioners at the district level to take strict action. Karnataka State Sugarcane Growers Association President Kuruburu Shanthakumar said that the meeting was “not as a total success”.