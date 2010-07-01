BANGALORE: The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) may lose Rs 1 crore just for being ‘forgetful’.

The supply agency could lose the money for the power supplied to Larsen & Toubro for the construction work of the Bengaluru International Airport.

The utility did not sign the required supply agreement and also classified the consumer under a wrong category.

For construction work at BIA, L&T had signed an agreement for permanent power supply.

From 2005, high tension line was provided for the construction work.

In 2008, BESCOM realised that the company had been classified under the wrong category and was being charged for high tension connection (for which the rates are less), instead of LT 7, which is a temporary connection.

BESCOM issued a notice to L&T imposing a fine of Rs 95,86,541, on the firm.

The fine was later increased to Rs 1,11,70,246.

L&T hit back at the utility claiming that despite its repeated attempts seeking clarification, BESCOM officials didn’t properly clarify the matter.

According to the rules laid out in the conditions of supply, in the instance of wrong classification, the utility should inform the consumer and within 15 days sign a new agreement with the changes.

The matter was brought before the Consumer Grievance Redressal Forum, where L&T argued that connection for airport work was correct as airports, according to the judgment in the Nanje Gowda Vs State of Karnataka case, was classified as an industry.

For industrial construction, a high tension line is used.

On June 25, the consumer forum panel pointed out that the copies of the agreement were unsigned by the BESCOM officials. A BESCOM official then revealed that even the main agreement copy were unsigned. Therefore, it was considered a quasi agreement.

Tushar Girinath, BESCOM managing director, said the utility will take up the matter with BIAL.

“We have supplied power to them and the matter will be taken up again at a correct forum,” he said.

On the unsigned agreement, he said, “It is all valid.”