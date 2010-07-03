The annual design exhibition of WLCI is back again, showcasing the creative talent of its students, running from art works of photography, advertising, and graphic design.

This year’s theme is ‘Indian Street Graphics’, as an endeavour to ignite the interest of students in Indian aesthetic heritage. What is interesting about the show is that students have not only displayed their academic work related to the theme, but also exhibited design ideas and personal projects on street graphics in innovative, colourful fashion. The cascading effect of the exhibtion is that it will enable industry professionals from the design and advertising fields to veiw new talent and recruit a new breed of designers.

The designs represented by students are an indigenised version of several genre of art ranging from the American artist Andy Gilmore’s geometrical figures to the age-old Dadaism. It is a treat for the eyes to see the innovative use of “Gondi art” from the tribal areas of central Madhya Pradesh. The conceptualisation of the logo for the Commonwealth Games, 2010, on the themes of goddess Kali, was a unique piece, which truly represented the youngsters’ wide horizons of creativity. The variety of works was amazing, ranging from posters for public service advertisements such as the one appealing for the saving of tigers, to the unabashedl public relations exercise of the cover page of a magazine highlighting a political party. From three dimensional graphics to various fonts of calligraphy, all aspects of design can be witnessed under one roof.

The exhibition was inaugurated by theatre person Arundati Nag, and is on till July 4, between 10 am 7 pm, at the Alliance Francaise. Entry is free.

