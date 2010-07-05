BANGALORE: The endearing Bollywood actor, Boman Irani, and the multi-talented composer and singer, Shankar Mahadevan, make for an unusual pair on stage, or so one presumes. These misgivings are only till they step on stage. After that, one forgets everything else except their electrifying presence. The twosome entertained Bangaloreans at a glittering evening of the Teacher’s Origin Highnights, held at the Hotel Royal Gardenia on Friday.

Hosted by Beam Global Spirits and Wine, the event had a soulful touch too, in the tranquil and soothing music of Shankar. The stand-up gig by Irani was a perfect foil to this. It was a fine balancing act where both the tempo and the act changed to give a little of nostalgia and some rib-tickling fun to the enthusiastic audience. It was a revelation that Irani could sing, and sing well. This was one of the rare outings of Shankar and Irani together, and the audience were left asking for more at the end of the show. An uninhibited participation by the audience, especially for popular numbers such as ‘We are the world, we are the children’, and ‘Saari Umar hum’, added to the liveliness of the show. Irani was the magnet, and with his involved singing, he got off the stage and mingled with the crowds, urging them to sing along.

Shankar’s performance was as mesmerising. Many a popular Bollywood number was heard, much to the delight of the audience.