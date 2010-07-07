BANGALORE: Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa said in the Assembly that the government would consider the proposal to extend metro and monorail to Bengaluru International Airport.

He reiterated that work on metro would be completed by March 2013 as scheduled.

He said Reach 1 would be over by December this year while Reach 3 and 3A would be over by December 2011.

He was responding to separated queries of MLAs Ramalinga Reddy and K J George in the Assembly.

He said the government the proposal to take the monorail through Hennur, Nagavara, Kacharakanahalli, DJ Halli, Banasavadi, Byppanahalli, M S Nagar of Sarvajna Nagar Assembly segment was before the government.