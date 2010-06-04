TURNER International India, which has to its credit over 40 locally created animated titles, has now packaged two new offerings. This time, the new show Kumbh Karan has been produced and created in-house. Turner has also acquired the films Krish Trish and Baltiboy 1 and 2 from Children Film Society of India. The serial and films will go on air on June 6.

Kumbh Karan derives its name from the two Indian Epics. Kumbh is Ravan’s brother in Ramayan and Karan is a character from Mahabharat. “The 13- episode serial is non-mythological, though it gets its name from the Epics.

The idea was to create something which is Indian, original and humourous, which was a challenge,” said Krishna Desai, director programming, South Asia, Turner International India.

Kumbh Karan was visualised last year and took six months to make. “The story and the nuances have been woven together to appeal to children aged between four and 14. The characters are home-grown and the episodes are set in a village and forest which are brought together under a fictional place called Ajab Gajabpur,” added Desai.

Kumbh Karan will be aired on POGO, while the films Krish Trish and Baltiboy 1 and 2 will be aired on Cartoon Network and POGO.

The timing seems right. According to a 2010 survey conducted by Tata Strategic Management Group for Italian Trade Commission, the increase in number of kids’ channels and the resulting increase in demand for local content are expected to drive the demand from the domestic market. The share of children’s genre in overall viewer-ship has steadily increased from 4.1 per cent in 2002 to reach 16.6 per cent in 2009.

The survey indicates that growth in original local animation content is expected to get a further boost from Indian comics players like Diamond, Raj, Vimanika and Chandamama which are looking to monetise their content libraries by creating market presence in TV programmes. Large production houses are also buying rights from these publishers to produce animated TV series. As per the survey, Big Animation Pvt. Ltd has bought rights from publishers of Chandamama to produce an animated TV series.

