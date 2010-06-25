Discipline is a byword at the Corporation Girls High School on Dispensary Road. The institution has bagged the award for the most disciplined school for three years in a row. This is not surprising. The students stand in an orderly manner, in single file, when they go for their midday meals.

The school is also known for winning accolades at cultural events organised to mark Republic Day and Independence Day or at cultural competitions among the corporation schools of the city. This has naturally prompted the principal, Kumar HG, to show us the trophies won by his school with a lot of pride.

“We are happy with the infrastructure provided for the school. I want to request the authorities to also provide proper fencing for this school,” he says. The classrooms are in a good condition and the toilets are also well-maintained.

The school, however, does not have a playground, though there is enough space for the students to sit around while having their meals.

The school has one Kannada and two English-medium classes each for standards VIII to X, with 20-30 students in the Kannada-medium classes and 40-55 in the English medium ones. There are 12 permanent teachers and nine other teachers. “We require nine more permanent teachers for subjects like science, Hindi, Tamil, arts and English and two more for arts in the Kannada medium,” says Kumar.

The one sore point about the school is the pass percentage. Only 25 of the 100 students who had appeared for the 2009-10 SSLC examinations have passed. The previous year, the pass percentage was a little better at 33.33.

Results apart, the school is one that could set an example for others, especially in discipline.

