BANGALORE: Since January, big sports brands have been launching shoes that promise to lift your behind. Like the latest addition to the list, Reebok Easy Tone Shoes that guarantee that the butt and leg muscles will be toned by simply wearing them. Can a pair of shoes really re-shape women across the world by generating upto 28 per cent more effective glute muscle toning? We spoke to some leading trainers to find out

Radha Krishnaswamy,

Fitness consultant, Reebok

“It’s really effective and I have been using it for a while. This shoes helps tone key leg and butt muscles by using advanced balance pods built into the shoe. The balance pods are designed to create natural instability. This micro-instability forces muscles to adapt and in doing so they work harder. It’s the best alternative for those who don’t have time for the gym. you can wear it while shopping

What works: Climbing stairs, standing leg raises behind and front squats.

Vasant

Physico/trainer, Snap Fitness

“The insole of the shoes is modified in such a way that the pressure or the weight when you jog or walk will directly lie with the butt muscles that help you tone it. So shoes only act as a catalyst, you need to work out properly to tone down.”

What works: Hip extension, donkey kick, squat/lunges and also elliptical cross trainer at the resistance level is an excellent toner.

Leena Mogre

Celebrity fitness trainer

“Just owning a pair of shoes won’t make you lose weight. You need to work out as well. I think it’s basically for those who also have a good butt and need to tone it down a bit. If things were that easier, we wont be needing gyms.”

What works: A routine of weight training, squats, lunges, step-ups and cardiovascular exercises. I also suggest uphill running.

Workout in a shoe

Reebok Easy Tone Shoes

These women’s shoes are built to tone and firm your bottom while you walk. Reebok claims these sneakers provide 28 percent more gluteus maximus muscle activation, and 11% more calf and hamstring activation. With Easy Tone Shoes you can work your buttocks during every day activities. Priced at Rs 5,999. Available at all Reebok stores.

Skechers: Recently launched, Skechers has taken the rolling motion of the negative sole shoes (heel of the shoes was lower than the rest of the sole) and improved upon them. It is designed to promote weight loss, tone and firm thigh muscles, improve posture, and strengthen the back and firm ankle and buttock muscles. Priced at Rs 3,499 onwards. Available at Planet Sports.

Fitflops: FitFlops are the flip-flops that tone your legs, thighs and buttocks while walking on the beach. Although FitFlops also come in clogs, Mutluks and boots versions, the sandals are most popular. They are biochemically engineered to absorb shock, lessen joint strain and recreate the gait of barefoot walking — but with a powerful new built-in microwobbleboard workout-enhancing effect. Priced at Rs 1,500 onwards. Log on to www.fitflops.com.

